Magnitude 6.7 quake off Japan's Aomori triggers tsunami advisory

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake triggered a tsunami advisory for parts of Hokkaido as well as the coasts of Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures on Friday,

The quake struck at 11:44 a.m. (GMT+9), registering shindo 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in some areas.

Waves of up to 1 meter are possible in areas under the advisory, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

A tsunami advisory, a level lower than a tsunami warning, urges those in the area to stay away from the ocean. Evacuation is not required under an advisory.

The JMA registered a seismic intensity of 4 in parts of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Akita prefectures.

The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 20km.

Friday"s quake follows a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Monday night, which left more than 30 injured and initially triggered a tsunami warning.

A subsequent quake advisory was issued in the region, meaning that the likelihood of a larger earthquake is relatively higher.