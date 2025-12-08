Embassy: McKinney's visit reinforces longstanding defense cooperation between US and Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    • 08 December, 2025
    Brigadier General Chris McKinney, US European Command Deputy Director for Partnering, Security Cooperation, and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, discussed defense cooperation between Washington and Baku as part of his visit to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, which cites a publication by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, McKinney held meetings with the Azerbaijani Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations.

    In particular, he held discussions with the nuclear, radiological, chemical, and biological threat units of both ministries and visited the Alley of Martyrs, paying his respects to those who died defending Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    "His visit reinforced longstanding defense cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan and highlighted mutual interests related to the safety and security of Azerbaijan and the surrounding region," the mission emphasized.

    Səfirlik: MakKinin səfəri ABŞ-Azərbaycan uzunmüddətli müdafiə əməkdaşlığını möhkəmləndirib
    Посольство: Визит генерала Маккини укрепляет оборонное сотрудничество между США и Азербайджаном

