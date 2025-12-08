Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders

    Finance
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 12:10
    Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders

    Treasury authorities in Azerbaijan executed more than 1,436,000 payment orders in January–November of this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry, financing of expenditures was fully and promptly ensured based on requests submitted to state treasury bodies by institutions funded from the budget or receiving financial support through other mechanisms.

    treasury authorities Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
    Xəzinədarlıq orqanları 11 ayda 1,5 milyona yaxın ödəniş tapşırığı icra edib
    Казначейские органы Азербайджана исполнили более 1,4 млн платежных поручений за 11 месяцев

    Latest News

    12:33

    Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:26
    Photo

    Baku hosting international conference on Heydar Aliyev's role in constitutionalism

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%

    Finance
    12:12

    Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months

    Finance
    12:11

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    12:10

    Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders

    Finance
    12:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan posts nearly 40% increase in budget surplus

    Finance
    11:52
    Photo

    Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed