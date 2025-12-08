Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders
Finance
- 08 December, 2025
- 12:10
Treasury authorities in Azerbaijan executed more than 1,436,000 payment orders in January–November of this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.
According to the ministry, financing of expenditures was fully and promptly ensured based on requests submitted to state treasury bodies by institutions funded from the budget or receiving financial support through other mechanisms.
