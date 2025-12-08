Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%
Finance
- 08 December, 2025
- 12:15
State budget revenues from Azerbaijan's State Property Service (SPS) from state property leases amounted to 41.6 million manats, a 21.3% increase compared to the same period last year.
According to Report, citing the Ministry of Finance, rental revenues were realized 32.5% above the forecast.
The SPS is scheduled to transfer 46 million manats to the budget this year.
Thus, 90.4% of this amount has been secured over 11 months.
($1=1.7 manats)
