    Finance
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 12:15
    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%

    State budget revenues from Azerbaijan's State Property Service (SPS) from state property leases amounted to 41.6 million manats, a 21.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Finance, rental revenues were realized 32.5% above the forecast.

    The SPS is scheduled to transfer 46 million manats to the budget this year.

    Thus, 90.4% of this amount has been secured over 11 months.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

