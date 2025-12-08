Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 12:33
    In recent times, approximately 2.4 billion manats ($1.41 billion) of investment has been made in 53 agroparks created in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that this was stated by Zaur Aliyev, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, at Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust.

    According to him, agroparks have long been established as large production enterprises in continuation of President Ilham Aliyev's policy and in accordance with his instructions: "These agroparks have received 690 million manats ($405.88 million) in support from the state."

    He noted that these concessions, support mechanisms, as well as approaches have had a positive impact on the formation of large and modern farms, which in turn has contributed to the formation and growth of trade with other countries.

    agroparks agriculture trade
    Azərbaycanda yaradılan aqroparklara 2,4 milyard manata yaxın investisiya yatırılıb
    В агропарки Азербайджана вложено почти 2,4 млрд манатов

