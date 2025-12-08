Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in Azerbaijan

In recent times, approximately 2.4 billion manats ($1.41 billion) of investment has been made in 53 agroparks created in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that this was stated by Zaur Aliyev, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, at Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust.

According to him, agroparks have long been established as large production enterprises in continuation of President Ilham Aliyev's policy and in accordance with his instructions: "These agroparks have received 690 million manats ($405.88 million) in support from the state."

He noted that these concessions, support mechanisms, as well as approaches have had a positive impact on the formation of large and modern farms, which in turn has contributed to the formation and growth of trade with other countries.