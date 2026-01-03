Spain offers to mediate for 'peaceful solution' between US, Venezuela
- 03 January, 2026
- 16:52
Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry, Report informs via Reuters.
"In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis," the ministry said.
