Russia condemns US strikes on Venezuela

Russia condemns the actions of the US against Venezuela, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, Report informs.

The ministry noted that the delivered strikes cause serious concern and should be strongly condemned.

The justifications put forward for these actions have no factual basis, the MFA added.

"Under the present circumstances, it is particularly important to prevent any further escalation and focus on seeking a resolution through dialogue. We believe that all parties with existing grievances should pursue solutions to their problems by engaging in dialogue. We stand ready to assist in these efforts.

Latin America must continue to remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014, while Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own future without destructive external interference, particularly of a military nature.

We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the policy pursued by the Bolivarian leadership to safeguard the country's national interests and sovereignty.

We support the statement issued by the Venezuelan authorities and the leaders of Latin American countries calling for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council," reads the statement.