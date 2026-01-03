Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Colombia sends armed forces to Venezuela border amid concern over refugee ‘influx"

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 16:44
    Colombia sends armed forces to Venezuela border amid concern over refugee ‘influx

    Colombia has mobilized its armed forces in the aftermath of US strikes on neighboring Venezuela, President Gustavo Petro said, Report informs via The Guardian.

    Petro said Colombia was concerned about refugees fleeing in the aftermath of the attacks.

    Petro posted on X that his government had held a national security meeting in which it was decided that forces should be sent to the border amid a potential "massive influx" of people leaving Venezuela.

    He also called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.

    Petro said: "The government of Colombia rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America."

    Colombia Gustavo Petro US strikes Venezuela
    Qustavo Petro: Kolumbiya Venesuela ilə sərhədə hərbi qüvvə göndərəcək
    Густаво Петро: Колумбия направит военных на границу с Венесуэлой

    Latest News

    17:19

    Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situation

    Other countries
    17:13

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4

    Ecology
    17:00

    Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senator

    Other countries
    16:56

    EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela

    Other countries
    16:52

    Spain offers to mediate for 'peaceful solution' between US, Venezuela

    Other countries
    16:44

    Colombia sends armed forces to Venezuela border amid concern over refugee ‘influx"

    Other countries
    16:34

    Russia condemns US strikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    16:20

    All armed forces to be deployed, says Venezuelan defense minister

    Other countries
    16:17

    Trump says US captures Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife in 'large-scale strike'

    Other
    All News Feed