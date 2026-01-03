Colombia sends armed forces to Venezuela border amid concern over refugee ‘influx"
Colombia has mobilized its armed forces in the aftermath of US strikes on neighboring Venezuela, President Gustavo Petro said, Report informs via The Guardian.
Petro said Colombia was concerned about refugees fleeing in the aftermath of the attacks.
Petro posted on X that his government had held a national security meeting in which it was decided that forces should be sent to the border amid a potential "massive influx" of people leaving Venezuela.
He also called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
Petro said: "The government of Colombia rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America."
