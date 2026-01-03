EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela

The EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Saturday called for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela, saying "under all circumstances" principles of international law must be respected, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

Reiterating the EU's position regarding the need for transition in Venezuela, she said: "The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition."

"Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," she urged.

She noted that the safety of EU citizens in the country is "top priority."