ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last week
Incident
- 08 December, 2025
- 12:11
From December 1 to 7, 66 anti-tank mines, 273 anti-personnel mines, and 1,511 items of unexploded ordnance were cleared in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
During this period, an area of 1,693.4 hectares was cleared of mines.
Latest News
12:33
Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in AzerbaijanAIC
12:26
Photo
Baku hosting international conference on Heydar Aliyev's role in constitutionalismForeign policy
12:15
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%Finance
12:12
Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 monthsFinance
12:11
ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last weekIncident
12:10
Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment ordersFinance
12:01
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Foreign MinisterForeign policy
11:55
Azerbaijan posts nearly 40% increase in budget surplusFinance
11:52
Photo