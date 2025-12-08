Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    From December 1 to 7, 66 anti-tank mines, 273 anti-personnel mines, and 1,511 items of unexploded ordnance were cleared in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    During this period, an area of 1,693.4 hectares was cleared of mines.

    Ötən həftə azad olunan torpaqlarda 1693 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На минувшей неделе от мин очищено 1693 га

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last week

