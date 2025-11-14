Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House
Other countries
- 14 November, 2025
- 20:03
US President Donald Trump will host Israeli hostages released under the Gaza ceasefire agreement at the White House on November 20.
According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, all 20 hostages freed on October 13 under the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been invited by the White House.
The agency also noted that the hostages will travel to Washington on commercial flights funded by the Israeli government.
