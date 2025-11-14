Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 20:03
    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    US President Donald Trump will host Israeli hostages released under the Gaza ceasefire agreement at the White House on November 20.

    According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, all 20 hostages freed on October 13 under the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been invited by the White House.

    The agency also noted that the hostages will travel to Washington on commercial flights funded by the Israeli government.

    United States Donald Trump White House Israel hostages
    Tramp azad edilmiş israilli girovları Ağ Evdə qəbul edəcək
    Трамп примет в Белом доме освобожденных израильских заложников

