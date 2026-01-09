Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ukraine calls urgent UN meeting after Russian strike near Lviv

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 12:34
    Ukraine will be initiating international action - an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following a strike near Lviv carried out by Russian forces using Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, Report informs.

    "Russia claims it used an intermediate-range ballistic missile, so-called 'Oreshnik', against Lviv region. Such a strike close to EU and NATO border is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand strong responses to Russia"s reckless actions," Sybyha wrote on X.

    "We urge all responsible states and international organizations to call out Russian lies and increase pressure on the aggressor without delay. We will be initiating international action - an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as responses within the EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE," he said.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Russian forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons, including ground- and sea-based systems, the Oreshnik missiles, and attack drones targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

    Ukrayna Rusiyanın raket hücumlarına görə BMT-nin təcili iclasının keçirilməsinə çalışır
    Сибига: Украина инициирует срочное заседание ООН из-за удара ВС РФ по Львову "Орешником"

