Protests in Iran expand, leading news agency websites down
Region
- 09 January, 2026
- 11:28
A new wave of protests has erupted in Iran, with thousands of people flooding the streets of the capital, Tehran, this morning, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
Many leading news agency websites are down amid the protests. The country has also been without internet access for 12 hours.
According to Azad Iran, protesters set fire to a municipal building in Yazd and one administrative building in Tehran. Police cars were also burned on Tehran's Ferdowsi Boulevard.
Clashes between protesters and police occurred yesterday. An officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who opened fire on demonstrators was beaten and subsequently died.
