Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Protests in Iran expand, leading news agency websites down

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 11:28
    Protests in Iran expand, leading news agency websites down

    A new wave of protests has erupted in Iran, with thousands of people flooding the streets of the capital, Tehran, this morning, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    Many leading news agency websites are down amid the protests. The country has also been without internet access for 12 hours.

    According to Azad Iran, protesters set fire to a municipal building in Yazd and one administrative building in Tehran. Police cars were also burned on Tehran's Ferdowsi Boulevard.

    Clashes between protesters and police occurred yesterday. An officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who opened fire on demonstrators was beaten and subsequently died.

    protests Iran
    İranda etiraz dalğası genişlənib, aparıcı xəbər agentliklərinin saytları işləmir
    Video
    В Иране началась новая волна протестов, сайты ведущих информагентств не работают

    Latest News

    12:34

    Ukraine calls urgent UN meeting after Russian strike near Lviv

    Region
    12:10

    Japan's defense chief to meet Pete Hegseth in Washington

    Other countries
    11:56

    IDF says it struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to failed rocket launch

    Other countries
    11:43

    Oil prices continue to rise after 3% jump yesterday

    Energy
    11:28

    Protests in Iran expand, leading news agency websites down

    Region
    11:14

    ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan to keep key rate at 6.75% in 1Q26

    Finance
    10:59

    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    10:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military units

    Military
    10:45

    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    Region
    All News Feed