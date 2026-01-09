ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan to keep key rate at 6.75% in 1Q26

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will keep its key interest rate at 6.75% in the first quarter of 2026, Report informs referring to the Dutch ING Group.

According to the group's forecasts, the CBA may raise the key interest rate in the second quarter to 7%. In the third quarter, the rate is expected to increase by another 25 basis points to 7.25%, and in the fourth quarter, it may reach 7.75%.

In 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan held eight meetings to discuss the key interest rate. At six of these meetings, the rate was left unchanged, and two times, decisions were made to lower the rate (by 25 basis points each time). The last time the rate was lowered was on December 10, 2025, to 6.75%.

The Central Bank will also hold eight meetings to discuss the key interest rate in 2026. The first meeting will take place on February 4.