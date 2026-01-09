Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Japan's defense chief to meet Pete Hegseth in Washington

    Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday he would visit the United States from Monday through January 18, planning to meet with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Thursday, Report informs referring to The Japan Times.

    Koizumi told a news conference that he hopes to exchange views with Hegseth on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and confirm efforts to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance.

    This will mark the fourth meeting between the two, including phone talks, since Koizumi took office last October.

    "I want to demonstrate at home and abroad that the Japan-US alliance is bound by stronger bonds than ever," Koizumi said at a news conference. The minister also said he hopes to deepen his personal relationship of trust with Hegseth.

    Koizumi will begin his weeklong trip in Hawaii, where he is scheduled to meet with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday. He will also deliver a speech at the Honolulu Defense Forum, a gathering of defense officials and experts, to express Japan's determination to play a leading role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

    He will later travel to Los Angeles to visit a drone-related company and meet with defense industry officials, and then move on to Washington for the talks with Hegseth.

    Japan Defense Ministry United States
    Yaponiyanın müdafiə naziri ABŞ-yə səfər edəcək
    Глава Минобороны Японии на следующей неделе посетит США

