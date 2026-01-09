Azerbaijan's spending on clothing imports from Türkiye drops by over 13%
09 January, 2026
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported clothing from Türkiye, valued at approximately $54 million, representing a 13.1% decline year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.
In December alone, Türkiye exported clothing to Azerbaijan worth just over $4.3 million, which is 13.1% lower than a year earlier.
Last year, Türkiye's total clothing exports decreased by 6.3% YoY to almost $16.8 billion, while in December they rose by 1% to nearly $1.3 billion.
The largest importers of Turkish clothing were Germany, with more than $2.6 billion (down 8.4% YoY), the Netherlands, with just over $1.9 billion (down 5% YoY), and Spain, with roughly $1.7 billion (down 9.6% YoY).
