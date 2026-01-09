Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 11:56
    IDF says it struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to failed rocket launch

    The IDF and Shin Bet say they struck targets in north and south Gaza in response to a rocket launched from Gaza City yesterday that fell short of Israel, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The statement says the strikes targeted Hamas terrorists and terror infrastructure, including rocket launch shafts.

    It notes that yesterday's rocket fire is a violation of the ceasefire in the Strip.

    Yesterday, Gaza's Hamas-run civil defense agency reported that Israeli strikes in the Strip killed at least eight people, including four children.

    İsrail Qəzzada HƏMAS-ın infrastrukturuna zərbə endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удар по инфраструктуре ХАМАС в Газе

