ADY transports over 10 million passengers on domestic routes in 2025
- 09 January, 2026
- 12:53
Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) carried more than 10 million passengers on domestic routes and the Absheron circular railway in 2025, the company told Report.
According to ADY, this represents a 20% increase compared to 2024.
In December 2025 alone, the number of passengers transported was 21% higher than in the same month of the previous year.
