ADY transports over 10 million passengers on domestic routes in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 12:53
    Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) carried more than 10 million passengers on domestic routes and the Absheron circular railway in 2025, the company told Report.

    According to ADY, this represents a 20% increase compared to 2024.

    In December 2025 alone, the number of passengers transported was 21% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

    Azerbaijan Railways Absheron Circular Railway line passengers
    "Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları" ötən il 10 milyondan çox sərnişin daşıyıb
    В 2025 году АЖД перевезли более 10 млн пассажиров

