Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Trump to discuss Russia-Ukraine war and Taiwan with Xi in South Korea

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 09:33
    Trump to discuss Russia-Ukraine war and Taiwan with Xi in South Korea

    US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to discuss issues related to Moscow and Kyiv with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea on October 30, Report informs.

    Trump said he wants China's help in managing Washington's strained relationship with Moscow.

    "I'd like China to help us out with Russia," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I'd like to see China help us out."

    Trump's remarks came as he embarked on a five-day trip to Asia, his first to the region and his longest overseas visit since taking office in January. The tour will take him through Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, where he's expected to press for new trade, investment, and ceasefire deals.

    Before departing the White House on Friday for the trip, Trump told reporters he expected the Taiwan issue to be raised during his talks with Xi.

    Donald Trump Xi Jinping Russia-Ukraine war Taiwan
    Tramp Çin lideri ilə Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsini və Tayvanı müzakirə edəcək
    Трамп на встрече с Си Цзиньпином поднимет темы российско-украинской войны и Тайваня

    Latest News

    10:59

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    10:48

    About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donation

    Health
    10:43

    Yegana Abbasova: Azerbaijan one of leading countries in region in organ transplantation

    Health
    10:34

    Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxical

    Other countries
    10:29

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)

    Finance
    10:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

    Foreign policy
    10:14

    US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian president

    Other countries
    10:01

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach happy with team's performance at U23 World Championships

    Team sports
    09:51

    Victory Day concert to be held at Seaside National Park in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed