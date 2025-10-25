Trump to discuss Russia-Ukraine war and Taiwan with Xi in South Korea

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to discuss issues related to Moscow and Kyiv with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea on October 30, Report informs.

Trump said he wants China's help in managing Washington's strained relationship with Moscow.

"I'd like China to help us out with Russia," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I'd like to see China help us out."

Trump's remarks came as he embarked on a five-day trip to Asia, his first to the region and his longest overseas visit since taking office in January. The tour will take him through Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, where he's expected to press for new trade, investment, and ceasefire deals.

Before departing the White House on Friday for the trip, Trump told reporters he expected the Taiwan issue to be raised during his talks with Xi.