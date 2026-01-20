Trump threatens tariffs on French wines to get Macron to join Board of Peace

US President Donald Trump said he will impose a ​200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, a move he ‌claimed would push French President Emmanuel Macron to join Trump's Board of Peace ‌initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, Report informs via Reuters.

When asked by a reporter about Macron saying he will not join the board, Trump said, "Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be ⁠out of office very ‌soon."

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have ‍to join," Trump said.

France intends to decline the invitation to join the initiative, at this stage, a source close to Macron said on Monday.

Trump ​originally proposed establishing the Board of Peace when he ‌announced last September his plan to end the war in Gaza. But an invitation sent to world leaders last week outlines a broad role ending conflicts globally.

A draft charter sent to about 60 countries by the US administration calls for members to contribute $1 ⁠billion in cash if they want ​their membership to last more than ​three years, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Governments reacted cautiously on Sunday to Trump's invitation, a plan ‍that diplomats said ⁠could harm the work of the United Nations.

On Monday, Trump also said he has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin ⁠to be a member of the peace board. "He's been invited," Trump said.