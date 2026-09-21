Trump supports further development of AI
Other countries
- 21 September, 2026
- 22:26
US leader Donald Trump has advocated for the continued development of AI, stating that the United States should maintain its leadership in this field, Report informs.
Trump made the remarks on Truth Social.
He noted that the US currently leads China and other nations in the field of AI and expressed his intention to preserve this advantage.
"I'm not going to stifle Growth, of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, or the Internet, itself. We will be careful, and that's why we have the Department of Justice, and other Law Enforcement bodies, that will rein things in if we have to, but I will only encourage AI or, SI (SUPER INTELLIGENCE)!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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