Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump supports further development of AI

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 22:26
    Trump supports further development of AI

    US leader Donald Trump has advocated for the continued development of AI, stating that the United States should maintain its leadership in this field, Report informs.

    Trump made the remarks on Truth Social.

    He noted that the US currently leads China and other nations in the field of AI and expressed his intention to preserve this advantage.

    "I'm not going to stifle Growth, of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, or the Internet, itself. We will be careful, and that's why we have the Department of Justice, and other Law Enforcement bodies, that will rein things in if we have to, but I will only encourage AI or, SI (SUPER INTELLIGENCE)!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump Artificial intelligence United States of America
    Tramp süni intellektin gələcək inkişafını dəstəkləyib
    Трамп поддержал дальнейшее развитие искусственного интеллекта

    Latest News

    23:48

    Türkiye is strong regional actor with clear foreign policy stance, Kılıç says

    Region
    23:16

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends WEF informal dinner in New York

    Foreign policy
    22:59
    Photo

    Türkiye, Vietnam discuss expanding trade and defense cooperation

    Region
    22:40

    US, China yet to agree on extending trade truce

    Other countries
    22:26

    Trump supports further development of AI

    Other countries
    22:11

    Türkiye, US can deepen cooperation on regional stability, Fidan says

    Region
    21:47
    Photo

    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo

    Individual sports
    21:28

    US, Japan, S. Korea establish trilateral partnership

    Other countries
    21:10

    Rui Jorge: 'We intend to bring new players into Azerbaijan U20 national team'

    Football
    All News Feed