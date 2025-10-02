Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Trump shares post on countries supporting his Gaza peace plan

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:55
    Trump shares post on countries supporting his Gaza peace plan

    US President Donald Trump has shared a post on his Truth Social page, citing statements from governments across various countries that supported his Gaza peace plan, Report informs.

    The American leader included an excerpt from a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, published by Report.

    Report presents the post:

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday welcoming Trump's peace plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip.

