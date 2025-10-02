Trump shares post on countries supporting his Gaza peace plan
- 02 October, 2025
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:55
US President Donald Trump has shared a post on his Truth Social page, citing statements from governments across various countries that supported his Gaza peace plan, Report informs.
The American leader included an excerpt from a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, published by Report.
Report presents the post:
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday welcoming Trump's peace plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip.
