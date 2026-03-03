Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

The United States Munitions Stockpiles have never been higher or better, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, Report informs.

"The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons," Trump wrote

He said "wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)."

"At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be. Much additional high-grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries," Trump said accusing "sleepy Joe Biden" of spending all of his time and US money, "giving everything" to Ukraine.

"Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked and ready to WIN, BIG!!!" he concluded.