Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 09:35
    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    The United States Munitions Stockpiles have never been higher or better, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, Report informs.

    "The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons," Trump wrote

    He said "wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)."

    "At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be. Much additional high-grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries," Trump said accusing "sleepy Joe Biden" of spending all of his time and US money, "giving everything" to Ukraine.

    "Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked and ready to WIN, BIG!!!" he concluded.

    Donald Trump United States Stockpiles Munitions
    Tramp: ABŞ müharibələri əbədi apara bilər və böyük qələbəyə hazırdır
    Трамп: США могут вести войны вечно и готовы к большой победе

    Latest News

    09:51

    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    Other countries
    09:47

    Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%

    Energy
    09:46

    IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut

    Other countries
    09:45

    Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talks

    Other countries
    09:35

    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    Other countries
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:33

    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:24

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:17

    US reviewing reports of deadly strike on Iran school

    Other countries
    All News Feed