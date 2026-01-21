Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 20:41
    Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue

    US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will remember the refusal of European countries to support the American position on Greenland.

    As Report informs, he said this while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    Trump noted that the US considers Greenland a strategically important territory for ensuring global security. According to him, Washington "needs this piece of ice to protect the world," however, Denmark, under whose jurisdiction the island is, is not meeting the American side halfway.

    "They have a choice: you can say 'yes,' and we will be very grateful to you. Or you can say 'no,' and we will remember that," Trump said, addressing Denmark and European allies.

    Donald Trump Greenland World Economic Forum - 2026
    Tramp: ABŞ-nin dünyanı qorumaq üçün Qrenlandiyaya ehtiyacı var
    Трамп заявил, что США запомнят отказ Европы по вопросу Гренландии

    Latest News

    20:56

    Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:51
    Photo

    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU

    Education and science
    20:45

    Trump: US won't use force to seize Greenland

    Other countries
    20:41

    Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    20:27
    Video

    AnewZ prepares documentary film on Libya

    Media
    20:22

    Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    20:10

    Trump: Venezuela will earn more in half a year than in last 20 years

    Other countries
    20:01

    Azerbaijan increases non-oil-gas exports to Russia

    Business
    All News Feed