Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue
Other countries
- 21 January, 2026
- 20:41
US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will remember the refusal of European countries to support the American position on Greenland.
As Report informs, he said this while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Trump noted that the US considers Greenland a strategically important territory for ensuring global security. According to him, Washington "needs this piece of ice to protect the world," however, Denmark, under whose jurisdiction the island is, is not meeting the American side halfway.
"They have a choice: you can say 'yes,' and we will be very grateful to you. Or you can say 'no,' and we will remember that," Trump said, addressing Denmark and European allies.
