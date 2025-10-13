Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    13 October, 2025
    • 20:36
    Trump says US ready to lift sanctions if Iran agrees to talks

    If Iran is ready to engage in negotiations, Washington is prepared to lift sanctions against Tehran, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

    He made the statement during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh.

    "I would gladly lift the sanctions when they"re ready for dialogue. But they won"t survive the current sanctions-they"re that tough. A moment will come when they themselves will ask for the sanctions to be lifted. In the end, we will achieve peace," Trump said.

    Tramp: İran danışıqlara hazır olsa, ABŞ sanksiyaları ləğv etməyə hazırdır
    Трамп: США готовы снять санкции с Ирана при желании начать переговоры

