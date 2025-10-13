Trump says US ready to lift sanctions if Iran agrees to talks
- 13 October, 2025
- 20:36
If Iran is ready to engage in negotiations, Washington is prepared to lift sanctions against Tehran, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.
He made the statement during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh.
"I would gladly lift the sanctions when they"re ready for dialogue. But they won"t survive the current sanctions-they"re that tough. A moment will come when they themselves will ask for the sanctions to be lifted. In the end, we will achieve peace," Trump said.
