Kyrgyz garment factory plans to supply its products to Azerbaijani market

The Kyrgyz garment factory KG TEX plans to supply its products to the Azerbaijani market, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The move was announced during a working visit to Kyrgyzstan by Samad Hasanov, Azerbaijan's trade representative for Central Asia.

During the visit, Samad Hasanov visited the KG TEX garment factory, which is one of the projects of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund. He was familiarized with the factory's production facilities, working conditions, and the factory's contribution to the development of Kyrgyzstan's light industry and the creation of new jobs.

"It was noted that KG TEX plans to supply its products to the Azerbaijani market, which will contribute to the further growth of trade between the two countries and the strengthening of economic ties," reads the update.

Samad Hasanov also held meetings with the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan and the country's Ministry of Economy and Commerce. During the talks, the parties discussed the current state of trade and economic relations between the two countries, as well as prospects for expanding mutual trade.

A meeting was also held with the leadership of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, during which opportunities for expanding cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment and infrastructure projects, were discussed.