Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants 30-50-year US security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine would like to receive security guarantees from the United States for a period of 30, 40, or 50 years, Report informs via European Pravda.

Zelenskyy made the remark during an online press briefing while returning to Europe.

Ukrainian President said that during talks with US President Donald Trump, the parties confirmed that Ukraine would have strong security guarantees from the United States.

"Indeed, for now this is not forever. The documents provide for 15 years, with the possibility of extending these security guarantees. I raised this issue with the president. I told him that we are still at war and that it has already lasted almost 15 years. That is why we would very much like the guarantees to be longer.

I told him that we would very much like to consider the possibility of 30, 40 or 50 years. That would then be a historic decision by President Trump. The president said he would think about it," he said.