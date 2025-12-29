Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 30

    Ecology
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 13:46
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 30

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on December 30, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    However, light drizzle may occur in some areas at night and in the morning. A moderate southwest wind will be replaced in the morning by a northwest wind that will occasionally strengthen.

    The temperature will be 0 – +3°C at night and +6 – +8°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 751 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg, and relative humidity will be 70-80%.

    On December 30, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience intermittent rain in some places, with snowfall likely. In certain areas, precipitation may be intense but will gradually stop by morning. The daytime will be mostly rainless. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. The west wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

    The temperature will be -6 – -1°C at night (+2 °C in some places), and +6 – +10°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be -15 – -11°C at night, and -3 – +2°C in the daytime.

    At night and in the morning, icy conditions are expected on roads in some mountainous areas.

    Azerbaijan weather forecast
    Sabah rayonlara qar yağacaq, güclü külək əsəcək - PROQNOZ
    Завтра в Азербайджане выпадет снег, прогнозируется сильный ветер

    Latest News

    15:01

    President Aliyev approves subsistence minimum for 2026

    Finance
    14:52

    ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination project

    Business
    14:52

    Over 900 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

    Domestic policy
    14:41

    Azerbaijani MFA: Recognition of Somalia's 'Somaliland' region violates int'l law

    Foreign policy
    14:33

    Zelenskyy: Meeting with Russia will come if Trump, European leaders agree on peace framework

    Other countries
    14:29

    WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

    Individual sports
    14:28

    Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia region

    Other countries
    14:18

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to lift martial law when war ends, and after it gets security guarantees

    Other countries
    14:10

    Kyrgyz garment factory plans to supply its products to Azerbaijani market

    Business
    All News Feed