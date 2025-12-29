Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 30

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on December 30, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

However, light drizzle may occur in some areas at night and in the morning. A moderate southwest wind will be replaced in the morning by a northwest wind that will occasionally strengthen.

The temperature will be 0 – +3°C at night and +6 – +8°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 751 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg, and relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On December 30, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience intermittent rain in some places, with snowfall likely. In certain areas, precipitation may be intense but will gradually stop by morning. The daytime will be mostly rainless. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. The west wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

The temperature will be -6 – -1°C at night (+2 °C in some places), and +6 – +10°C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be -15 – -11°C at night, and -3 – +2°C in the daytime.

At night and in the morning, icy conditions are expected on roads in some mountainous areas.