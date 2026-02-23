Canada's Carney to visit India, Australia, and Japan
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to India, Australia, and Japan, from February 26 to March 7, the Canadian government said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.
Carney will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his visits to the three countries, the government statement said.
The visits aim to expand partnerships in areas such as energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals, among others, the government said.
