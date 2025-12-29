Zelenskyy: Ukraine to lift martial law when war ends, and after it gets security guarantees

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kyiv will lift martial law when the war with Russia ends and after it receives security guarantees from the West, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, Report informs via AFP.

    "First of all, we all want the war to end, and only then will martial law be lifted. That is the only way. However, the lifting of martial law will occur at the moment when Ukraine obtains security guarantees," Zelenskyy told journalists.

    "Without security guarantees, this war cannot be considered truly over. We cannot acknowledge that it has ended, because with such a neighbor there remains a risk of renewed aggression."

