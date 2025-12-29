SOCAR, Uniper discuss global gas market development prospects

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Germany's Uniper have discussed prospects for the development of global gas markets, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

The discussions took place during the participation of SOCAR representatives in a strategic-level mutual information exchange program organized by Uniper.

The program aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two companies and to share advanced knowledge and experience in management, human capital, communications, and social fields.

Within the framework of the event, participants also held productive discussions on key issues such as change management, the application of digital technologies, media and communications, social responsibility, and safety.