Seven police wounded in Türkiye ISIS operation
Region
- 29 December, 2025
- 09:20
Seven police officers were injured during an operation targeting the ISIS terrorist organization in Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.
The incident occurred in Yalova province during a raid on a house located on the road to Elmalik village. Suspects inside the house opened fire on police during the operation, leaving seven officers wounded.
Special operations police from the city of Bursa were deployed to support the raid, and security measures were tightened in the area as the operation continued. Authorities said the injured officers are receiving medical treatment and none of their injuries are life-threatening.
Latest News
10:27
Oil prices rise over 1%Energy
10:06
Silver prices rise to record $82 per ounceFinance
10:00
BP announces timing of seismic survey program for Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projectEnergy
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (29.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Seven police wounded in Türkiye ISIS operationRegion
08:59
Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16Other countries
08:45
Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPPRegion
08:39
Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizensRegion
08:31