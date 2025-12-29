Seven police wounded in Türkiye ISIS operation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 09:20
    Seven police officers were injured during an operation targeting the ISIS terrorist organization in Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

    The incident occurred in Yalova province during a raid on a house located on the road to Elmalik village. Suspects inside the house opened fire on police during the operation, leaving seven officers wounded.

    Special operations police from the city of Bursa were deployed to support the raid, and security measures were tightened in the area as the operation continued. Authorities said the injured officers are receiving medical treatment and none of their injuries are life-threatening.

    police officers ISIS Turkiye
    Türkiyədə İŞİD-ə qarşı keçirilən əməliyyatda 7 polis yaralanıb
    В Турции в ходе операции против ИГИЛ пострадали семь полицейских

