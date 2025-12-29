Baku TV's documentary wins Golden Fairy 2025 film award

The documentary film Ojagov World, produced by Baku TV, one of Azerbaijan's leading media structures, has won the prestigious Golden Fairy Award, Report informs.

The film was directed by Iman Majidov and was named the winner in the "Cinema about cinema" category at the official award ceremony held recently.

The Golden Fairy Awards is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Film Academy, the Azerbaijan Professional Film Directors Guild, the Azerbaijan Actors Guild, and the Azerbaijan Producers Guild. It is regarded as one of the highest recognitions of creative professionalism in Azerbaijan's film and television industry.

A total of 420 films were submitted to this year's competition. The selection of Ojaqov World by the professional jury is seen as another significant achievement, reflecting Baku TV's consistent and professional work in the field of documentary filmmaking.

Baku TV continues its efforts to preserve national cinematic heritage, develop documentary film production, and present socially important topics with high professional standards.