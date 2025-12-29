Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget

    Other
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 13:52
    President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Bill on the 2026 State Budget," adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 9, Report informs.

    Under the bill, state budget revenues for 2026 are projected at 38.61 billion manats ($22.71 billion), a 0.7 percent increase compared to the approved 2025 forecast, while expenditures are expected to reach 41.7 billion manats ($24.5 billion), also up 0.7 percent.

    As a result, the state budget deficit is projected at 3.1 billion manats ($1.82 billion), which is 1.4 percent higher year on year.

    Revenues of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget in 2026 are forecast at 44.97 billion manats ($26.45 billion), with expenditures amounting to 48.84 billion manats ($28.73 billion). These figures represent increases of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, compared with the approved 2025 forecasts.

    The consolidated budget deficit is expected to total 3.87 billion manats ($2.28 billion), marking a 5.2 percent annual increase. The budget is based on an oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.

    Ilham Aliyev state budget Azerbaijan
    Prezident 2026-cı ilin dövlət büdcəsini təsdiqləyib
    Президент Азербайджана утвердил госбюджет на 2026 год

    Latest News

    15:01

    President Aliyev approves subsistence minimum for 2026

    Finance
    14:52

    ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination project

    Business
    14:52

    Over 900 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

    Domestic policy
    14:41

    Azerbaijani MFA: Recognition of Somalia's 'Somaliland' region violates int'l law

    Foreign policy
    14:33

    Zelenskyy: Meeting with Russia will come if Trump, European leaders agree on peace framework

    Other countries
    14:29

    WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

    Individual sports
    14:28

    Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia region

    Other countries
    14:18

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to lift martial law when war ends, and after it gets security guarantees

    Other countries
    14:10

    Kyrgyz garment factory plans to supply its products to Azerbaijani market

    Business
    All News Feed