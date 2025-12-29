President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Bill on the 2026 State Budget," adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 9, Report informs.

Under the bill, state budget revenues for 2026 are projected at 38.61 billion manats ($22.71 billion), a 0.7 percent increase compared to the approved 2025 forecast, while expenditures are expected to reach 41.7 billion manats ($24.5 billion), also up 0.7 percent.

As a result, the state budget deficit is projected at 3.1 billion manats ($1.82 billion), which is 1.4 percent higher year on year.

Revenues of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget in 2026 are forecast at 44.97 billion manats ($26.45 billion), with expenditures amounting to 48.84 billion manats ($28.73 billion). These figures represent increases of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, compared with the approved 2025 forecasts.

The consolidated budget deficit is expected to total 3.87 billion manats ($2.28 billion), marking a 5.2 percent annual increase. The budget is based on an oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.