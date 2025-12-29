Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Minister of youth & sports: Azerbaijan outlined plans, goals for next Olympics

    Individual sports
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 13:27
    Minister of youth & sports: Azerbaijan outlined plans, goals for next Olympics

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports has outlined plans and goals in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in the US, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said in an interview with journalists, Report informs.

    He emphasized that preparations for the Olympics are ongoing.

    "We have clear plans and goals. Each federation has its own specific objectives. We have already begun active preparations for the Summer Olympics. This is a normal process and exactly how it should be. We have received preliminary data from the federations on the number of athletes participating in the Olympics. We are currently working on this. These issues will be discussed again at upcoming meetings. We are working according to plan. Of course, we can't always achieve 100% results. We want to see new star athletes, and they will definitely appear. This month, we already have a new world champion in boxing. Subhan Mammadov is only 19 years old. The representative of the Azerbaijani boxing school last became world champion 10 years ago. I am confident that Subhan will earn an Olympic berth and compete successfully there. We expect good results from our other athletes as well," the minister added.

    Azerbaijan Olympics Subhan Mammadov
    Gənclər və idman naziri: "Növbəti olimpiada üçün planlarımız və məqsədlərimiz var"
    Министр молодежи и спорта: Мы наметили планы и цели на следующую олимпиаду

    Latest News

    15:01

    President Aliyev approves subsistence minimum for 2026

    Finance
    14:52

    ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination project

    Business
    14:52

    Over 900 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

    Domestic policy
    14:41

    Azerbaijani MFA: Recognition of Somalia's 'Somaliland' region violates int'l law

    Foreign policy
    14:33

    Zelenskyy: Meeting with Russia will come if Trump, European leaders agree on peace framework

    Other countries
    14:29

    WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

    Individual sports
    14:28

    Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia region

    Other countries
    14:18

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to lift martial law when war ends, and after it gets security guarantees

    Other countries
    14:10

    Kyrgyz garment factory plans to supply its products to Azerbaijani market

    Business
    All News Feed