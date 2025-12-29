Minister of youth & sports: Azerbaijan outlined plans, goals for next Olympics

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports has outlined plans and goals in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in the US, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said in an interview with journalists, Report informs.

He emphasized that preparations for the Olympics are ongoing.

"We have clear plans and goals. Each federation has its own specific objectives. We have already begun active preparations for the Summer Olympics. This is a normal process and exactly how it should be. We have received preliminary data from the federations on the number of athletes participating in the Olympics. We are currently working on this. These issues will be discussed again at upcoming meetings. We are working according to plan. Of course, we can't always achieve 100% results. We want to see new star athletes, and they will definitely appear. This month, we already have a new world champion in boxing. Subhan Mammadov is only 19 years old. The representative of the Azerbaijani boxing school last became world champion 10 years ago. I am confident that Subhan will earn an Olympic berth and compete successfully there. We expect good results from our other athletes as well," the minister added.