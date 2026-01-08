Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staffers, FT says

    Other countries
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 09:51
    China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staffers, FT says

    A Chinese hacking group has compromised emails used by staff members of powerful committees in the US House of Representatives, the Financial Times noted on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs via Reuters.

    The group, nicknamed Salt Typhoon, accessed email systems used by some staffers on the House China committee as well as aides on panels covering foreign affairs, intelligence and the armed services, the update said.

    It did not identify which specific staffers were targeted.

    Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu condemned what he called "unfounded speculation and accusations," while the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment.

    The FT cited a person familiar with the campaign as saying it was unclear whether the attackers had accessed lawmakers' emails in the intrusions, which were detected in December.

    US lawmakers and their aides, especially those that oversee America's sprawling military and intelligence agencies, have long been top targets for cyberespionage and updates of hacks or attempted hacks have surfaced periodically.

    China United States hackers
    KİV: Çin hakerləri ABŞ Konqresi əməkdaşlarının elektron poçtlarının parolunu sındırıblar
    FT: Хакеры из КНР взломали почту сотрудников комитетов Конгресса США

