Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrel
Energy
- 08 January, 2026
- 10:12
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.13, or 1.72%, to $64.6 per barrel, Report informs.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $61.89 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.19 or 1.86%, amounting to $62.8.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
10:36
Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his careerFootball
10:35
Photo
Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increasedBusiness
10:32
Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attackOther countries
10:22
Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in BakuDomestic policy
10:15
Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernityForeign policy
10:12
Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrelEnergy
10:06
Photo
International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks offIndividual sports
10:01
Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House saysOther countries
09:51