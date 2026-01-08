Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Energy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 10:12
    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.13, or 1.72%, to $64.6 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $61.89 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.19 or 1.86%, amounting to $62.8.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

