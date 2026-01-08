Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks off

    Individual sports
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 10:06
    International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks off

    The international alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open has officially started. The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdagh Tourist Center in line with the calendar of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

    According to Report"s northern bureau, the opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Fuad Naghiyev.

    The tournament features 20 female athletes from different age categories representing Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by Anastasia Papatoma.

    The tournament will run until January 10.

    Azerbaijan Open alpine skiing
    Photo
    "Azerbaijan Open" beynəlxalq dağ xizəyi turniri start götürüb
    Photo
    Стартовал международный турнир по горнолыжному спорту Azerbaijan Open

    Latest News

    10:36

    Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his career

    Football
    10:35
    Photo

    Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increased

    Business
    10:32

    Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attack

    Other countries
    10:22

    Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    10:15

    Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernity

    Foreign policy
    10:12

    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:06
    Photo

    International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks off

    Individual sports
    10:01

    Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House says

    Other countries
    09:51

    China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staffers, FT says

    Other countries
    All News Feed