International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks off

The international alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open has officially started. The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdagh Tourist Center in line with the calendar of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

According to Report"s northern bureau, the opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Fuad Naghiyev.

The tournament features 20 female athletes from different age categories representing Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by Anastasia Papatoma.

The tournament will run until January 10.