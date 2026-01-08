Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    2 dead, others injured after shooting in US

    Other countries
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 09:49
    2 dead, others injured after shooting in US

    Police are responding to a shooting near 660 N Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, US, and have closed Redwood Road to traffic, Report informs referring to ABC4.

    They have confirmed multiple individuals were injured and two died as a result of the injuries.

    ABC4 has acquired footage from a neighbor in the area of 660 N Redwood Road in which you can hear gunshots, shortly before law enforcement responded to a church for a shooting.

    Salt Lake City Police Department PIO Glen Mills confirmed that around 7:36 p.m. (GMT-7), a call came in about a shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse. There was a funeral taking place at the meetinghouse and an altercation reportedly broke out, leading to shots being fired.

    According to Mills, there are at least eight victims, two of which died as a result of their injuries. Three are also in critical condition and three individuals are in unknown condition. Some of the victims were taken via private vehicle to the hospital, which Mills says has complicated the situation.

    Police are actively looking for at least one suspect, who fled the scene, and have established a search area from 500 north to 700 north. Mills says there is an active manhunt and they are still determining exactly how many suspects were involved.

    At this time, they are asking the public to come forward if they have any information.

