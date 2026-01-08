Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House says

    Other countries
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 10:01
    Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House says

    US President Donald Trump and his officials are "actively" discussing a potential offer to buy the Danish territory of Greenland, the White House has confirmed, Report informs via the BBC.

    It is "something that's currently being actively discussed by the president and his national security team", White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.

    Both Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly stressed the island was not for sale.

    Asked why the Trump administration had previously said it was not ruling out using military force to acquire Greenland, Leavitt replied that all options were always on the table but Trump's "first option always has been diplomacy."

    Concerns over the future of the territory resurfaced after Trump's unilateral use of military force against Venezuela on Saturday to seize its President Nicolás Maduro. Denmark, a fellow Nato ally, says an attack on its territory would end the military alliance.

    The Trump administration says Greenland is vital to US security.

    Despite being the most sparsely populated territory, its location between North America and the Arctic makes it well placed for early warning systems in the event of missile attacks, and for monitoring vessels in the region.

    Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, has been operated by the US since World War 2.

    Donald Trump Greenland White House
    Ağ Ev: Tramp komandası ilə Qrenlandiyanın satın alınmasını müzakirə edir
    Белый дом: Трамп активно обсуждает со своей командой покупку Гренландии

    Latest News

    10:36

    Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his career

    Football
    10:35
    Photo

    Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increased

    Business
    10:32

    Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attack

    Other countries
    10:22

    Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    10:15

    Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernity

    Foreign policy
    10:12

    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:06
    Photo

    International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks off

    Individual sports
    10:01

    Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House says

    Other countries
    09:51

    China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staffers, FT says

    Other countries
    All News Feed