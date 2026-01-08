Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House says

US President Donald Trump and his officials are "actively" discussing a potential offer to buy the Danish territory of Greenland, the White House has confirmed, Report informs via the BBC.

It is "something that's currently being actively discussed by the president and his national security team", White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.

Both Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly stressed the island was not for sale.

Asked why the Trump administration had previously said it was not ruling out using military force to acquire Greenland, Leavitt replied that all options were always on the table but Trump's "first option always has been diplomacy."

Concerns over the future of the territory resurfaced after Trump's unilateral use of military force against Venezuela on Saturday to seize its President Nicolás Maduro. Denmark, a fellow Nato ally, says an attack on its territory would end the military alliance.

The Trump administration says Greenland is vital to US security.

Despite being the most sparsely populated territory, its location between North America and the Arctic makes it well placed for early warning systems in the event of missile attacks, and for monitoring vessels in the region.

Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, has been operated by the US since World War 2.