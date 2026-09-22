Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump says US continues efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:01
    Trump says US continues efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Washington continues to work toward ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and remains in contact with the leaders of both sides, US President Donald Trump said at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    According to Report, Trump said the United States was working very closely with the leaders of both sides and added that progress was being made faster than people realized.

    He said around 25,000 young people were being killed each month as a result of the conflict.

    Trump also said he had recently signed legislation passed by Congress on sanctions against Russia, which expanded his authority to impose additional restrictions.

    He added that he would use those powers if necessary and that the legislation was aimed at tightening restrictions on Russia.

    UN General Assembly Donald Trump Russia-Ukraine conflict
    ABŞ Rusiya-Ukrayna münaqişəsinin yekunlaşması üzərində işləyir
    Трамп заявил, что США работают над скорым завершением конфликта между РФ и Украиной

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