Trump says S. Korea will allocate $8.4B for enhanced oil recovery project

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US President Donald Trump announced that South Korea will allocate $8.4 billion to a project aimed at enhancing oil recovery, Report informs.

"I am thrilled to announce the Republic of Korea Deal keeps getting BETTER! 8.4 Billion Dollars for an enhanced Oil Recovery Project. Producing more Oil and Gas means American Energy Dominance and Energy Security in the World for the Future!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.