Trump says S. Korea will allocate $8.4B for enhanced oil recovery project
Other countries
- 02 October, 2026
- 19:04
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
US President Donald Trump announced that South Korea will allocate $8.4 billion to a project aimed at enhancing oil recovery, Report informs.
"I am thrilled to announce the Republic of Korea Deal keeps getting BETTER! 8.4 Billion Dollars for an enhanced Oil Recovery Project. Producing more Oil and Gas means American Energy Dominance and Energy Security in the World for the Future!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Tramp: "Cənubi Koreya neftçıxarma əmsalının yüksəldilməsi layihəsinə 8,4 milyard dollar ayıracaq"
Трамп сообщил, что Южная Корея выделит $8,4 млрд на проект повышения нефтеотдачи
Latest News
00:00
Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupationDomestic policy
23:56
Photo
EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in AghdamForeign policy
23:32
French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protestsOther countries
23:18
Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presenceRegion
23:07
World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancyHealth
22:42
Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi ArabiaOther countries
22:39
Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic worldRegion
22:17
Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 yearsTeam sports
22:04
Photo