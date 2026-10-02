Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Trump says S. Korea will allocate $8.4B for enhanced oil recovery project

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 19:04
    Trump says S. Korea will allocate $8.4B for enhanced oil recovery project

    US President Donald Trump announced that South Korea will allocate $8.4 billion to a project aimed at enhancing oil recovery, Report informs.

    "I am thrilled to announce the Republic of Korea Deal keeps getting BETTER! 8.4 Billion Dollars for an enhanced Oil Recovery Project. Producing more Oil and Gas means American Energy Dominance and Energy Security in the World for the Future!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump United States of America South Korea
    Tramp: "Cənubi Koreya neftçıxarma əmsalının yüksəldilməsi layihəsinə 8,4 milyard dollar ayıracaq"
    Трамп сообщил, что Южная Корея выделит $8,4 млрд на проект повышения нефтеотдачи
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