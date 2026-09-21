Trump says Russia lost control over its oil refining industry

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russia has lost control over its oil refining industry due to the conflict with Ukraine, Report informs.

"Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission. This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended. The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.