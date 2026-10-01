Murad Balayev: Many Azerbaijani institutions develop, use AI products

A significant number of institutions in Azerbaijan are working on artificial intelligence products and actively using them, Head of the Computer Incident Response Center of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security Murad Balayev said at a panel discussion held as part of the ADEX international defense exhibition in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense Industry and Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) are among the top three.

"These institutions are leading in terms of the number of artificial intelligence applications. At the same time, if we look at the classification by country of origin, Azerbaijan ranks first in terms of the number. In other words, the number of locally developed products using artificial intelligence is increasing. When we look at the classification by purpose, we have divided them into two categories: specialized AI solutions and general-purpose AI solutions. Examples of specialized solutions include facial recognition systems, procurement and tender systems. The next stage, naturally, is risk identification," he said.

He noted that the center is currently assessing regulatory and legal acts in this area in the region and around the world.

"Because artificial intelligence is a new field, the risks here are also new. If we are talking about the use of AI solutions from external vendors in the country, we look at different security issues in this regard. If we are talking about locally developed products, we already take into account security risks such as prompt injection and model inversion. As you know, we also conduct annual audits and penetration tests. This is mandatory, and we also carry out penetration testing and audits of AI-based models. This is a truly interesting process," Balayev said.