A total of 151 anti-tank mines, 757 anti-personnel mines and 4,525 other explosive remnants of war (ERW) were detected and neutralized in the liberated areas in September, Report informs.

According to the monthly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out in the liberated areas, 6,667.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

The mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), five local organizations and one NGO in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in Gazakh district.