ADY introduces additional services on Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is introducing additional services on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route to meet growing passenger demand for international travel and expand travel opportunities.

Azerbaijan Railways told Report that starting from November 1, 2026, four daily services will operate on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route.

As a result of the increase in services, the number of available passenger seats will rise from 386 to 564, representing an increase of nearly 50 percent.

The introduction of additional services will provide passengers with more affordable travel options. In particular, tickets for the standard class (formerly "platzkart" coaches) on the additional services will start from 36 AZN. With this new budget-friendly travel option, passengers will be able to travel at prices up to 30 percent lower. The minimum one-way fare on the route is 54 AZN from Baku to Tbilisi, 44 AZN from Yevlakh, 41 AZN from Ganja, 38 AZN from Aghstafa, and 36 AZN from Boyuk Kasik to Tbilisi.

For comparison, the current minimum one-way fare from Baku to Tbilisi in Stadler coaches in the comfort class is 77.50 AZN, while the fare from Ganja is 56.80 AZN.

Ticket sales for the additional services will begin on October 2.

The additional services will provide passengers with the opportunity to travel during the day, in addition to overnight journeys. This will allow passengers to choose travel times that best suit their plans on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route.

According to the new schedule, the currently operating Baku–Tbilisi–Baku train will depart from the capital at 23:00 and arrive in Tbilisi at 08:41 the following day. The train will depart from Tbilisi at 11:00 and arrive at Baku Railway Station at 20:26.

Under the new service, the train will depart from Baku daily at 09:10 and arrive in the Georgian capital at 19:11. In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 22:00 and arrive in Baku at 07:57 the following day.

A number of enhancements have been introduced to further improve the online ticket purchasing process for the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route and prevent potential misuse. Passengers registered on the ADY website and in the ADY Mobile app must verify their personal account details using MyGov ID. This measure is aimed at protecting passengers' interests and ensuring a more secure online ticket purchasing process. After entering their FIN code in the relevant section, account holders will see all the necessary information.

Verification of the personal account must be completed in order to purchase a ticket.

Foreign citizens, meanwhile, must enter the name of their country of citizenship and a telephone number associated with that country in the relevant section. Once the telephone number is verified using the OTP code sent via SMS, users will be able to modify their personal information. Users who registered previously must also verify their telephone number via OTP in order to purchase tickets.

It should be noted that the introduction of additional services on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route has become possible following the completion of the necessary joint preparatory, technical and organisational work carried out by the parties over an extended period.

($1=1.7 manats)