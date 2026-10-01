Azerbaijani NGO representative criticizes Christian Solidarity International

The unfounded statements and activities of the organization Christian Solidarity International targeting Azerbaijan have a negative impact on the ongoing peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Nigar Ramazanova, a representative of a member organization of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, said at a meeting held in Geneva as part of the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

According to Report, Ramazanova said lasting peace and human rights were impossible in an environment of impunity.

"To date, none of the individuals who committed serious crimes against Azerbaijanis during the years of conflict and occupation and who currently live in Armenia have been held accountable. On the contrary, some segments of Armenian society portray these individuals as heroes. Allowing those who committed crimes to remain unpunished contradicts international justice and hinders genuine reconciliation between the peoples," she said.

Ramazanova added that another concern was what she described as the growth of revanchist views in Armenian society, saying that some individuals and organizations calling for renewed aggression against Azerbaijan and making territorial claims continued to operate.

She stressed that concrete steps were needed to achieve lasting peace.

"Those responsible for war crimes committed in the past must be held accountable before the law, the activities of revanchist organizations calling for violence must be stopped, and structures promoting territorial claims against neighboring countries must be dismantled," Ramazanova said.

She also raised the issue of cultural heritage, claiming that numerous valuable cultural objects had been taken from Azerbaijani territories to Armenia during the period of occupation.

"There are many positive examples around the world involving the return of stolen cultural property. We also call on Armenia to return to Azerbaijan the cultural objects stolen during the occupation," she said.

Ramazanova added that the unfounded statements and activities of Christian Solidarity International targeting Azerbaijan were negatively affecting the ongoing peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.