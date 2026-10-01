Azerbaijan Airlines expands its fleet with another new-generation Airbus A321neo

Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has taken delivery of another new-generation Airbus A321neo, bringing its total fleet to 31 aircraft.

Report informs, citing the press service of AZAL, that the latest addition will support increased capacity on high-demand routes and improve operational efficiency. The continued introduction of these aircraft also gives the airline greater flexibility in planning its flight schedule and responding to seasonal changes in passenger demand.

The aircraft features the modern Airspace cabin, an inflight entertainment system and high-speed Wi-Fi. Its updated interior, spacious overhead bins and adjustable lighting are designed to enhance passenger comfort. The Airbus A321neo also delivers approximately 20% lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions per seat compared with previous-generation aircraft.

Azerbaijan Airlines received its first Airbus A321neo in July 2026. The arrival of the second brings the total number of new aircraft delivered to the airline this year to five, with two more A321neos expected before year-end.

These deliveries form part of Azerbaijan"s national carrier"s long-term development programme, which aims to expand the fleet, increase the proportion of modern aircraft and build a sustainable operational foundation for future passenger growth.

Under this programme, Azerbaijan Airlines aims to grow its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2032. Fleet renewal is progressing alongside route network expansion, improvements in operational efficiency and passenger service, and further investment in pilot training and professional development.