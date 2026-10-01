Azerbaijan launches Sangar cyber threat platform

A domestic cyber threat analysis platform named Sangar has been created in Azerbaijan, Murad Balayev, Head of the Computer Incident Response Center of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, said at the ADEX 2026 defense exhibition in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, amid modern challenges, integrating artificial intelligence into threat detection systems has become a necessity: "Since cyberattacks are actively evolving through the use of artificial intelligence, the application of AI solutions in threat detection is inevitable. We actively use AI-based solutions in cybersecurity and want to focus attention on our own development - the Sangar platform, which is currently being demonstrated at the State Service's stand."

Balayev added that work on the project is ongoing:

"Based on the Sangar platform, we managed to implement a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) class solution that fully combines a situational center module, network monitoring, SIEM-SOAR functionality, as well as data on vulnerabilities (CVE), exploits, and threat intelligence. This is a clear practical example of the successful application of artificial intelligence."