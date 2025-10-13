Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemed
US President Donald Trump stated that he had hoped for a quick resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, according to Report.
"I took control of this terrible war that was raging, and I thought it would be resolved easily. I thought it would be much simpler than what we have just very successfully accomplished with Israel and many other countries," he said while addressing the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset).
