Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemed

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:39
    US President Donald Trump stated that he had hoped for a quick resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, according to Report.

    "I took control of this terrible war that was raging, and I thought it would be resolved easily. I thought it would be much simpler than what we have just very successfully accomplished with Israel and many other countries," he said while addressing the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset).

    ABŞ Prezidenti: Ukraynadakı münaqişəni həll etmək elə də asan deyil
    Трамп заявил, что решить конфликт в Украине не так просто, как казалось

